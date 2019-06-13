Jean Ann (Otte) Seward died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Clements University Hospital, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Jean's earthly debut occurred Sept. 5, 1946, in Quincy, as the daughter of Charles "Charlie" Virgil Otte and Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Fisk. She married Rudy Ray Seward on Sept. 6, 1969. Jean completed coordinated degrees from Mayo Foundation's School of Physical Therapy Graduate Program in Rochester, Minn., and Quincy University's bachelor of science in physical therapy in 1969. Jean cherished family time with her children, grandchildren and extended family and was often the glue that cemented the close family ties she treasured. Jean doted on her precious grandchildren and eagerly anticipated the arrival this summer of her fifth grandchild. "My favorite people call me Grandma," she always said. Her loving, generous spirit will live on in their lives. In addition to her family, Jean treated all humankind with love, honor, dignity and compassion in many physical therapy (PT) and related positions starting in Illinois and then Texas in 1973. Extraordinary contributions include first PT coordinator for the first Home Health Agency in Denton County in 1975, establishing home health contract and consulting services in 1975 that became JSCCS Corp. in 1990, rehab director of PT services and coordinator of prenatal education for Flow Memorial Home Health and Hospital from 1982 to 1987, agency director, Trinity Home Health/Concepts of Care/Health Corp. from 1987 to 1989, president of Parkinson and Caregivers Together support group starting in 1992, founder and president of Seniors in Motion Inc. (SIMs), a nonprofit senior fitness facility starting in 2003. SIMs began as a mission of health and wellness but morphed into Jean's most important ministry. She helped countless seniors rehab from surgery, promoted their fitness through education and exercise and promoted interpersonal social support. Seniors touched by her gained strength, agility and dignity. She received many nominations for sainthood and many awards in the gerontology, hospice and social work communities. To keep her ministry going, she increasingly sacrificed her time and income (and discovered in the fall of 2017 her health). Her passionate prayer is for others to continue SIMs' spirit and ministry to be motivated to take good care of their bodies and inspire others, as well, through example and encouragement. SIMs participants and student interns who absorbed the SIM spirit will carry it forth and pass it on to others by giving one another tenderness, joy, mercy and strength. SIMs spirit will ripple on through to others, just as a tossed stone creates ripples in a pond. Jean is survived by her husband; sons, Rudy Allyn Seward (Vickie) of Lewisville, Texas, and Erik Seward (Caroline) of Denton, Texas; sister, Mary Jo Duesterhaus (Stanley) of Rochester, Ill.; brother, Charles "Chuck" Virgil Otte Jr. (June) of Quincy; sister-in-law, Pat Otte of Quincy; mother-in-law, Corine Doris Seward; brother-in-law, Otis Russell Seward (Barb); four grandchildren, Colin Philip, Madeline Louise, Flynn Michel and Charlotte Mae Seward; baby to be born; plus four nieces and three nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel William Otte; and niece, Samantha June Otte. Jean will live on in our hearts and minds as an angelic beacon star for eternity. The colossal cluster of beautiful radiant lily blooms in our garden the morning after her physical passing affirmed Jean's spirit taking her hallowed place among the stars. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund at Community Foundation, 4531 Maine St., Suite A, Quincy, IL 62305 or online at mycommunityfoundation.org/give-now. A visitation will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, Denton, Texas. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary