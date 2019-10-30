Home

Ball-Davis Funeral Home - Ewing
300 N. McKinley Street
Ewing, MO 63440
(573) 494-3203
Jean Carolyn Schmidt

Jean Carolyn Schmidt Obituary
Mrs. Jean Carolyn Schmidt, 87, of Lewistown, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates.

Jean was born July 9, 1932, in Barry, Ill., a daughter of George and Louise Eckelberger Lewton. She married Lloyd E. Schmidt on July 9, 1950. He died May 22, 2005.

She and her husband raised German shepherds in the past. She is a former member of the Ewing Saddle Club and enjoyed playing cards with friends and dancing. She and her husband were former members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 535 in Quincy.

She is survived by her son, Jon (Terri) Schmidt of Ewing, Mo.; two daughters, Susan Spurgeon of Canton and Melinda (Greg) Heindselman of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Richardson of Monroe City, Shawn (Lacey) Spurgeon of Canton, Tim (Kate) Schmidt of Troy, Mike (Jayla) Heindselman of Mount Vernon, Ill., and Zach (Shannon) Heindselman of Ewing, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, J.D. Brown, Hailey and Ryan Schmidt, Alston and Allison Richardson, Dominque, Peyton and Devyn Spurgeon and Dean Heindselman.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing with Pastor Paul Milliken officiating. Burial will be in Dover Cemetery Selves Addition near LaGrange.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials be made to Dover Cemetery or to Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
