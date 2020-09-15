|
QUINCY -- Jean L. Loeffler, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Jean was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Hancock County, Ill., to John F. and Amanda A. Wemhaner Shipe. She was married to James E. Loeffler on Jan. 6, 1954, in Quincy. They were married for 61 years before he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2015. Jean was a 1950 graduate of Quincy High School and later attended Gem City Business College. She went on to be a bookkeeper for Farm Bureau and Adams County Homemakers. Jean was a Senior Center volunteer and a member of the "Salem Singles" church group. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was an excellent cook, always hosting holidays at her house. Most of all, Jean loved her family and their annual trips to the Lake of the Ozarks. She especially loved her grandchildren dearly, and enjoyed attending their activities and making scrapbooks for each of them. Jean was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Survivors include two children, Jana Speed of Fowler, Ill., and Jill Gross (Tony) of Quincy, Ill.; three grandchildren, Kevin Speed (fiancée Kate Hastings), Amanda Gross (fiancé Tim Matlock), and Olivia Gross; her grand-dogs, Sully, Jet and Lionel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dorothy Shipe. A funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Pallbearers will be Tony Gross, Kevin Speed, Kate Hastings, Amanda Gross, Tim Matlock and Olivia Gross. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2020