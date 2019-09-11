|
Jean P. Gilchrist, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 7:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home. Born Sept. 25, 1930, in Jacksonville, Ill., Jean was the daughter of Everett and Ellen Cruzan Patterson. She married Dr. Don K. Gilchrist on Aug. 21, 1954, in Winchester, Ill. He preceded her in death July 12, 2008. Jean was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, where she was an active volunteer for anything that was needed. She was a member and past president of United Methodist Women, a member of PEO Chapter IE and served for many years on the board of directors of the Civic Music Association. Jean was devoted to her family and cherished the time she shared with them. Jean was employed for a doctor's office in Chicago while her husband, Don, was in medical school. After the family settled in Quincy, Jean became Quincy's first bridal consultant and helped coordinate numerous weddings over the years. Survivors include two sons, Richard Gilchrist of Lafayette, La., and John Gilchrist (Stacy) of Louisville, Ky.; a daughter, Ann Hicks (Butch) of Marseilles, Ill.; a son-in-law, Scott McFarland of Knoxville, Tenn; seven grandchildren, Jennifer McCaughey (Eric) of Quincy, Zachary Gilchrist of Springfield, Ill., Adrienne Walmsley (Dan) of St. Charles, Mo., Ian McFarland (Kara) of Knoxville, Tenn., Madeline Clark (Mitchell) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Mitchell Gilchrist and Grant Gilchrist, both of Louisville, Ky.; five great-grandchildren, Spc. Jerid McCaughey of 101st Airborne Division, Lilly McCaughey, Katie McCaughey, Jackson Gilchrist and Norah Walmsley; a brother, Everett "Bud" Patterson (Jolene) of Key West, Fla.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gilchrist was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Don Gilchrist; a daughter, Patti McFarland; and a sister, Betty McLaughlin (Donald). Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church with Chaplain Jerry Edison officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Vermont Street United Methodist Church. Condolence may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019