A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister, Jean Spotts, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at Sunset Home in Quincy, surrounded by family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Jacksonville. Jean was a 1953 graduate of Meredosia High School. During high school she was active in cheerleading, FHA, GAA, chorus, band and a member of the Doshettes Quartet. After high school graduation, she attended Western Illinois University, obtaining a two-year business degree. Upon graduating from WIU she went to work for the Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, where she met Stan Spotts. The two married in 1956. Jean had a very successful business career beginning with the Chamber of Commerce Jacksonville, Hannibal National Bank in Hannibal, Mo., Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Home in Quincy, loan officer at Gem City Savings and Loan in Quincy, Waltrip Real Estate in Jacksonville and retired from Steve Hills Realtors on Dec. 31, 2018. While living in Jacksonville the last 34 years she was a member of First Baptist Church and loved being active in the community and enjoyed volunteering for many organizations including AMBUCS, Pathway and the Crisis Center. She was on the board at Pathway for many years and participated in the annual Festival of Trees. Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (Spotts) Tappe and her husband, Tim Tappe, of Quincy; son Brian and his wife, Becky, of Quincy; sister, Hazel Hardwick of Meredosia; nephew, Dan Hardwick of Meredosia; sister-in-law, Sue Mussatto of Worden; brother-in-law, Gaylord Spotts of Cornville, Ariz.; grandchildren, Savannah (Smith) Sullivan and her husband, Kegan Sullivan, of Grantham, N.H., Tyler Spotts-Orgeron of Baton Rouge, La., Taylor (Tappe) Lake of Champaign, Ill.; great-grandchildren Beckett Sullivan of Grantham, and Alexa and Nyla Lake of Champaign. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Spotts; her parents, Roy and Bertha Mae (Davis) Simmons; mother-in-law Hazel Spotts; father-in-law Mitchell Spotts; and grandson, David Lemieux. A celebration of life service will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Buchanan Cody Funeral Home, 1100 Lincoln Ave, Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AMBUCS, PO Box 123, Jacksonville, IL 62651 or Pathway 1905 W. Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.