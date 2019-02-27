Jean Virginia (Hartzell) Peters, 81, of Quincy, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Quincy to Winthrop and Bertha (Stock) Hartzell. She married Lloyd W. Peters, her husband of 57 years, on Feb. 17, 1962, at the former St. Mary Catholic Church in Quincy. He survives. Jean was a lifelong resident of Quincy, a devout Catholic and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In 1956, she graduated from Quincy High School. Jean thought the world of her family and could often be found attending her children's and grandchildren's various sporting events and recitals. As evidenced by her 20-year-old geranium plant, she was an exceptionally skilled gardener, providing her family with plenty of delicious fruits and vegetables every summer. Jean also loved watching the cardinals, both the baseball team in St. Louis and the red birds, as well as the numerous hummingbirds and butterflies that would flock to her beautiful flowers. In addition to her husband Lloyd, survivors include her daughters, Tammy (Christopher) Niemann and Cindy Peters, all of Quincy; her four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Christopher) Dreste of St. Louis, Adam Niemann, M.D., and Eric Niemann, both of Chicago, and Caroline Niemann of Quincy; three sisters, Lillian Burton of Quincy, Edith Frazier of Ursa, and her twin, Jane McSparren of Hannibal, Mo., and numerous nieces and nephews, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Thelma Bentley and Dorothy Schnellbacher; and a brother, Walter Hartzell. SERVICES: A Mass of Catholic Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Chris Comerford conducting. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Notre Dame Foundation or . ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary