Jeanette Ann Carlson, 87, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Torrington, Conn., the daughter of John and Helen (Galaska) Novajasky. She married Charles J. "Chuck" Carlson on Nov. 28, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Torrington. Jeanette, along with her husband, Charlie, retired to Bevard, N.C., for several years, spent time in Florida and then ended up moving closer to family in Quincy. He preceded her in death March 6, 2019. Jeanette was a registered nurse, working at the Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital in Torrington for 41 years. Jeanette was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and was very active with the Ladies of Charity. Jeanette enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bingo and gardening. Her life centered around her family and her faith. She is survived by her children, Bruce Carlson of Newark, Vt., Brian Carlson of Arlington, Texas, Linda (Bryant) Burke of Quincy, and Laurie Carlson and Carol Carey, both of Torrington; six grandchildren, Sarah, Keith, Amanda, Trevor, Samantha and Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren, Niajasia, Manuel, Ella Jean and Nora; one great-great-granddaughter, Ayrius; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Raymond Morton Sr., John Novajasky Jr. and Irene Terranova; a daughter-in-law, Lauri Carlson; and a grandson, Ryan Burke. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Nepaug Cemetery in New Hartford, Conn. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019