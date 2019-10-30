Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Ann Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Ann Carlson Obituary
Jeanette Ann Carlson, 87, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

She was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Torrington, Conn., the daughter of John and Helen (Galaska) Novajasky. She married Charles J. "Chuck" Carlson on Nov. 28, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Torrington.

Jeanette, along with her husband, Charlie, retired to Bevard, N.C., for several years, spent time in Florida and then ended up moving closer to family in Quincy. He preceded her in death March 6, 2019.

Jeanette was a registered nurse, working at the Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital in Torrington for 41 years.

Jeanette was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and was very active with the Ladies of Charity. Jeanette enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bingo and gardening. Her life centered around her family and her faith.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Carlson of Newark, Vt., Brian Carlson of Arlington, Texas, Linda (Bryant) Burke of Quincy, and Laurie Carlson and Carol Carey, both of Torrington; six grandchildren, Sarah, Keith, Amanda, Trevor, Samantha and Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren, Niajasia, Manuel, Ella Jean and Nora; one great-great-granddaughter, Ayrius; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Raymond Morton Sr., John Novajasky Jr. and Irene Terranova; a daughter-in-law, Lauri Carlson; and a grandson, Ryan Burke.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Nepaug Cemetery in New Hartford, Conn.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now