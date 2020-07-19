|
Jeanette Lynn Geise, 73, of Quincy, died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
Jeanette was born Nov. 18, 1946, in California, the daughter of Manuel G. and Dorothea M. Smith Brown. She married Thomas Geise on Jan. 1, 1965, in Escondido, Calif. He survives.
Jeanette was office manager for Tom Geise Plumbing for many years, and was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She was also an active quilter, belonging to Hannibal Piecemakers, Quincy Quilt Guild, Sew Happy Quilters, Creation Club and Featherweight Club.
She was active in several Marine Corps departments and units over the last 25 years. She supported her husband, Tom, who was quartermaster, and they traveled all over the U.S. with the Marine Corps League.
She always sewed and helped raise money while doing patches for the Devil Dogs at the National Marine Corps Convention.
Jeanette had attended the Paducah, Ky., Quilt Show every year for over 25 years. She also did many quilts for the Great River Honor Flights. She was a lifetime member of both the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Thomas, survivors include four children, Timothy (Lori) Geise, Kevin (Julie) Geise, Candi Maas and Thomas M. Geise, all of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Gabrielle, Dominique, Blake, Mya, Ashley and Brandon; three great-grandchildren, Mayvri, Lilly and Oliver; brother, Ronald G. Brown; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Clifford E. Arnhart, Mary Fischer, Conrad and Sharon Geise, and Bob and Therese Geise; a special niece, Karan Case; and several other nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley A. Brown Arnhart; and a son, James A. Geise.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Wheeler, OFM, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to or Blessing Foundation for Hospice.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020