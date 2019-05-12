Jeanine Ann Jesberg, 54, of Quincy, died at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Aug. 16, 1964, to Lloyd and Jean (Stephens) Jesberg.

Jeanine was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in deaf education from MacMurray College. She worked for the Special Education Cooperative of Sangamon County prior to earning a master's degree in speech pathology from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She was in private practice in St. Louis prior to earning a doctorate degree in speech communication from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She held academic appointments at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University. Jeanine's professional career was centered on her passion for helping children.

Jeanine is survived by her mother; three siblings, Christine Jesberg of Phoenix, Ariz., Calvin (Vicki) Jesberg of Quincy and Jeff (Jill) Jesberg of Riverton, Ill.; a nephew, Brice (LeighAnne) Jesberg, and their son, Finn Jesberg; a niece, Katie (Blake) Garcia; and a cadre of dear friends from her beloved MacMurray College.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Jesberg, and her grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held immediately after the service at St. Francis Parish Hall. A private family interment service will be held later in the day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice, MacMurray College and Jeanine Jesberg Memorial Scholarship. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019