Jeanne Alice Robins, 90, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield. She was a daughter of Walter H. and Esther Brandes Bunte and was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Quincy. She married Acil (Ace) Glenn Robins on Jan. 19, 1952, at Union Methodist Church in Quincy. They were married 58 years until his death on Oct. 30, 2010. Jeanne graduated from the Quincy Senior High School Class of 1947 and was a graduate of Gem City Business College. Before her marriage, she was a secretary in the sales department of Quincy Compressor Co. After her marriage, she was a homemaker and enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, especially caring for the sheep. She also enjoyed traveling and gardening, and was known for her extraordinary cooking skills. She was a member of the Ripley Church of God. Survivors include daughters Teresa Kay Marley (Raymond) of Decatur, Dr. Marilyn Robins of Springfield, Donna Jeanne Matthews (Michael) of Rushville and Sharon Lynn Tish (Randy) of Chatham; seven grandchildren, Erika Marley Tibbs (Phil) of Mount Zion, Jess Matthews of Mount Sterling, Curtis Marley (Katie) of Mount Zion, Brian Marley (Sara) of Moweaqua, Marissa Robins Hennessy (David) of Springfield, Elizabeth Matthews Pedigo (David) of Plainfield and Ashley Tish of Houston, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Tibbs, Will, Sam, Rebekah, and Elizabeth Kay Marley, Emma and Evynn West, Beau Marley, Olivia, Jack and Stella Hennessy, and Acil Pedigo; and one sister, Betty Moritz of Quincy. We know that Jeanne deserves a beautiful tribute and understand that under normal circumstances many friends would love to attend. But sadly due to the current health situation and under the direction of the local health department, the graveside services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Jeanne's graveside services streaming live at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. There will be no visitation. A private burial will be in Mount Sterling City Cemetery with Pastor Rob Laning officiating. Memorials are suggested to Ripley Church of God or to the and may be left or mailed to Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 S. Capitol Ave., Mount Sterling, IL 62353. We also encourage the community to leave a condolence or remembrance on the website for the family. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020