|
|
Jeanne Shively Marks, 91, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Jeanne was born July 19, 1928, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Richard and May Griffiths Shively. She married William Edwin Marks on Sept. 19, 1953, in Lakewood. She graduated from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, with a degree in education. She worked in various teaching and school assistant positions until the age of 79. Jeanne was greatly loved. Survivors include her daughters, Penny Marks of Quincy and Amy Cecil (Daniel) of Boca Raton, Fla.; her son, Griffith Edwin Marks of Lake Villa, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Phillip Starr; her grandchildren, Chris Cecil, Connor Cecil, Aubrey Mahoney (Jay), Jeremiah Marks (Maricris) and Jordan Marks (Nicole); one great-grandchild, Madelyn Marks; two nephews, Jeffrey Shively (Linda) and Greg Starr (Desiree); and one niece, Laura Shively. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Marks; her parents, Richard and May Shively; her mother and father-in-law, Edwin and Gertrude Marks; her brother, Richard Shively; her sister, Winifred Shively; her sisters-in-law, Sandra Starr and Ann Cruickshank; and a grandson, Colby Cecil. Jeanne's family would like to thank her care team of nurses, nurse assistants and everyone else who touched her life at Good Samaritan Home, especially during her final days. They are special people who don't always get the recognition they deserve. A private graveside service will be held in Lakewood, Ohio. Memorials may be sent to Good Samaritan Home Foundation or . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019