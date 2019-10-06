Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Jeannette Marie Begeman, 80, of Quincy, died at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Jeannette was born July 13, 1939, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Albert and Frances Hines Begeman.

Jeannette grew up in Riverside, Ill., and she was a graduate of Riverside-Brookfield High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University.

Jeannette had a passion for sailing, and she soon found herself an owner of two sailboats and living in Long Beach, Calif. While she was there, Jeannette worked as a financial aid counselor for California State University.

Jeannette also enjoyed gardening. She was a member of St. John's Cathedral.

Survivors include two close cousins, Hugh (Deborah Cookingham) Epping of Silver City, N.M.; and Myra (James Redlich) Epping of Chicago; and two more generations of cousins, Kendra Epping, J and Michael Burno, Margaret Redlich, Amanda (Rahul Bhattacharyya) Redlich and Advait Bhattacharyya.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt, Helen Hines; and her first parrot, Paddy.

Private graveside services will be held in Woodland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Quincy Master Gardeners.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
