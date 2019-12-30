|
QUINCY -- Jeffery Alan "Jeff" Bricker, 52, of 434 N. 5th St., Quincy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 10:08 p.m., at his home. Jeff was born Dec. 23, 1967, in Quincy, a son of Ronald Bricker and Shriley Mayes Robinson. He married Diane Strieker on May 14, 1988, in Quincy. She survives. Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Quincy High School. He graduated with an electrical degree from the Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayetteville, N.C. Jeff served his country in the United State Army from 1988 until 1997, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C. During his years of active service, Jeff was deployed multiple times, serving in the Gulf War and later spending a year stationed in South Korea. Following his discharge from active service, Jeff continued to serve his country in the Illinois Army National Guard, until 2003. Jeff owned and operated Bricker Excavating with his brothers. He always liked to work with his hands and was truly a handy man. Jeff also loved to cook. Jeff loved his family and spending time with them and going to the movies together. His granddaughter, Abigail, was the light of his life. Survivors include his wife, Diane Bricker of Quincy; three children, Cecil Bricker, Jennifer Bricker, and Kimberly Bricker, all of Quincy; a granddaughter, Abigail Daffern; his mother, Shirley Robinson of Paloma, Ill.; two brothers, Dan Bricker of Quincy, and Ron "Junior" Bricker of Paloma; a sister, Teresa Newell of Sealy, Tex.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father; and three brothers, Travis Bricker, Freddy Bricker and Ronald "Big Ron" Bricker. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor James Brunner officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #37. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Hansen-Spear to help Jeff's family with expenses. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020