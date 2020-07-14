|
|
Jeffrey E. Fish, 62, of rural Ewing passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 3, 1958, in Quincy, a son of Earl and Alice Guilfoyle Fish. He married Mary F. Berhorst on March 11, 1978, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange. She survives. Jeffrey enjoyed shooting trap, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved playing and talking to his grandson. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the amateur trap shooting association, Survivors include his wife, Mary of rural Ewing, two sons, Timothy J. (Breyn) Fish of Waxhaw, N.C. and Dustin Fish of Ewing; grandson, Nathan Fish of Waxhaw, N.C.; aunt, Francis Guilfoyle of Chicago, and two cousins, Mark Guilfoyle and Ruth Perkins. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and grandparents. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will not be any services at this time. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 14 to July 16, 2020