Jeffrey D. Timmerwilke, 64, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Quincy, died Sept. 20, 2019, at his home. Jeff was born July 9, 1955, the only son of Edward E. and Leona M. (Hyde) Timmerwilke. Jeff's mother owned Leslie and Rickard women's fashion clothing in the District. Jeff's father was a police officer in the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Department. He also served as an Adams County Board member and later supervisor of general assistance for Quincy Township. Jeff was raised in Quincy, attended St. Rose Grade School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1973. He followed in his father's footsteps and at the very young age of 20 and became a member of the Adams County Sheriff's Department from 1975 to 1981. He then moved at Las Vegas, where he was a member of the Clark County Sheriff's Department as a security supervisor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, retiring at the age of 55. Jeff maintained his relationship with many Adams County Sheriff's Department friends throughout the years. Until leaving Quincy, Jeff was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Parish. He was a devoted son, a true gentleman and a friend to many. Survivors include an aunt, Marian (Don) Timmerwilke; and first cousins, Linda (Danny) Bivins, Debra Solis, Charles Hyde, Ron (Carrie) Hyde, Janet (Randy) Strandell, Brenda (Doug) Cook, Michael Tuttle, John (Pat) Timmerwilke, Cindy (Rick) Rose, Martin (Vicki) Timmerwilke, David (Brenda) Timmerwilke, Sondra (Steve) Donald, Michael (Pat) Timmerwilke, Allen Timmerwilke, Joe Timmerwilke, Bill (Terri) Timmerwilke, Jim (Pattie) Timmerwilke and Jerry (Laura) Timmerwilke. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, where Jeff will be buried next to his parents. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. After the services, there will be a luncheon for family and friends. The family hopes that for all of those who befriended Jeff, sheriff's department members who served with Jeff and school classmates will attend and celebrate his life. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Quincy Humane Society or any charitable organization of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020