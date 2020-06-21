|
|
Jeffrey James Ridder, 60, of Quincy, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in his home. He was born May 19, 1960, in Quincy, the son of James William and Joyce Ann (Vonholt) Ridder. Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Quincy High School. He was currently employed as a cashier for Ayerco on North 12th Street in Quincy and had previously worked at Pillsbury in Hannibal, Mo. Jeff attended Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Jeff was an animal lover and enjoyed supporting local shelters. He regularly took his dogs Billie and Willie to walk at the dog park at the Quincy Humane Society. He cherished the time he spent with his friends and always looked forward to their weekly dinners. Survivors include two sisters, Jody A. Schneider and Jennifer L. Meyer, both of Quincy; three nieces, Daphne (Carl) Hodges of Quincy, Allison (Jared) Starman of Mt. Sterling and Gwendolyn B. Meyer of Quincy; one aunt, Mary Ann Ridder of Quincy; one great niece, Poppy Hodges and one great nephew, Benjamin Starman. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Private visitation is planned. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Arrangements are in the care of the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020