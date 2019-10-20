|
Jeffrey Kilbourn "Jeff" McCorkle, 52, of Rockford, died at 8:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital in Rockford. Jeff was born Jan. 26, 1967, in De Kalb, the son of Jack McCorkle and Julie Driesbach McCorkle. Jeff graduated from Jefferson High School in Rockford. He was employed by the Rockford Park District at the Riverview Ice House skating rink for many years. He enjoyed spending time in nature, he loved maps and was an animal lover. Jeff liked taking walks in the park. He was a Chicago Cubs baseball fan and New York Jets football fan. Survivors include his mother, Julie (John) Nelson of Quincy; his father, Jack (Laura) McCorkle of St. Charles, Ill.; two brothers, Hugh McCorkle of St. Charles, Ill., and Kyle Nelson of St. Peters, Mo.; a sister, Allison McCorkle of Downers Grove, Ill.; his maternal grandfather, David Driesbach of Wheaton, Ill.; four aunts and uncles, Elizabeth (Paul) Eisen of Menasha, Wis., Emily (Craig) Wolffing of Green River, Wyo., Carrie (Bob) Provost of Wheaton and John (Jan) Driesbach of Akron, Ohio. Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maggie Driesbach; and his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Lorraine McCorkle. The Nelson and McCorkle families would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Stepping Stones of Rockford for the support they provided to Jeff over 20 years, as he lived in the Stepping Stones Community Apartments. A celebration of life visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Stepping Stones of Rockford, Ill. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019