Jeffrey Lee "Jeff" Glas, 60, of Quincy, died at 3:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born Aug. 7, 1960, in Quincy, Jeff was a son of William and Lavina Ellen Hultz Glas. He married the love of his life, Debra Sue Anthony on Aug. 7, 1993, in Quincy. She survives. Jeff was employed as an extractor operator at Archer Daniels Midland in Quincy for 29 years. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting and especially loved fishing. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs and loved spending time with his two dogs, Bruiser and Sayde. He especially loved Sunday lunches at his mother's house. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his mother, Lavina Glas of Quincy; three daughters, Jami Allen of Columbia, Mo., Jenni Fesler of Quincy and Jessica Glas of Quincy; three grandchildren, Chase, Lanie and Ellie Fesler, all of Quincy; his brother, Glen Glas (Diane) of Quincy; his sister, Teri Broemmer of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William; his sister, Cindy Durbin; and a son-in-law, Rob Allen. Jeff was cremated, and no public services are planned. Hamilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020