Jeffrey Lynn Kendrick, 62, of Citrus Springs, Fla., formerly of Quincy and Mendon, Ill., would like to let you know he started on his next great adventure on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Fla. Jeffrey Lynn Kendrick was born Oct. 3, 1957, in Quincy to Joseph "Joe" and Murna Delores (Worman) Kendrick. He married Michelle "Sheli" Renae Martin on July 4, 2002, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Sheli survives in Citrus Springs. Jeffrey was a 1975 graduate of Unity High School in Mendon and worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation until his retirement on Feb. 29, 2008. After retiring, he worked for several places, including his last job at Crystal River High School. Never one to sit idle, Jeffrey enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping and home renovation. Throughout the years, Jeffrey enjoyed coaching all four of his children in t-ball, baseball and softball. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever he was needed. Jeffrey was an active member of Crystal River Methodist Church and could often be found spending countless hours at the church weeding, mowing and any other maintenance that was needed. He was also a member of Quincy Cursillo. He was kind, generous and quick-witted. Jeffrey always made time for others, whether he was offering advice, physical help or providing a much-needed laugh, he had a servant's heart. In addition to his wife, Sheli, survivors include his mother, Murna of Quincy; three children, Kendall (Olivia) Kendrick of Sun Prairie, Wis., Austin Schroeder of Bellingham, Wash., and Kimberly Beaston of Quincy; three grandchildren, Olivia Kendrick, Hunter Wingerter and Avery Beaston; four brothers, Danny Jo (Kay) Kendrick of Coperas Cove, Texas, Frederick Lee (Marsha) Kendrick of Quincy, Ronald Lyle Kendrick of Mendon, and James Lloyd (Kim) Kendrick of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Travis Kendrick; and their beloved Yorkie Pom, Briggs. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Salem Lutheran Church in Mendon with the Rev. Jeffrey Corson officiating. Interment will be in Wilson/McCord Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the family. Due to the current health situation, face masks are strongly encouraged, and we ask that you refrain from shaking hands or hugging to help protect the health and safety of all those attending. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 16 to July 18, 2020