Jeffrey N. Cornell, 53, of Camp Point, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 10, 1966, in Columbia, S.C., the son of Herman and Betty (Sawin) Cornell. He married Lynda Bienhoff on Nov. 1, 1986, in Golden. Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Central High School. He worked all of his career in the auto parts industry, most recently working at Abbott's in Quincy. His greatest love was his children, his grandson, listening to rock and roll music and golfing. Survivors include his son Brandon (Jaci) Cornell of Quincy, daughter Lindsay (Matt) Bunch of Golden, grandson Matthew Bunch, a brother Gary (Laura) Cornell of Lexington, S.C., a niece Michelle Cornell, two nephews Will and Christopher Cornell, a great niece Lily, and by an aunt, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Herman Cornell, mother and step father Betty and Frank Chamberlin and a brother Ronald Cornell. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden, with Reverend Sheri Renner officiating. Interment will follow in the Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. You are invited to share your memories of Jeff and leave condolences at www.hunterfh.com.
