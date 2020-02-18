|
Jeffrey Ray Boss, 60, of Daytona, Fla., died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital, Fla. He was born June 30, 1959, a son of Henry J. and Harriet Jane (Knight) Boss. Jeff was a 1977 graduate of Quincy Sr. High School. He married Suzanne (Lepper) Boss on Sept. 24, 1988, at St. Boniface Church, Quincy, Ill. Jeff took a position in 1989 with Citi Corp. Trust Bank. Jeff was a valued motivational speaker with this company, speaking to audiences of thousands. He was in charge of operations in the United States and took over marketing in the country of Canada. Jeff's motto was, "Build your people up, treat them with respect and everything else will follow." Upon retirement he has enjoyed managing a 400 unit manufactured home community in Florida. Jeff loved the beach, the sun, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Lepper) Boss; son, Zachery Ray Boss and fiancé Taylor Madigan of Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Jackie (Boss) Norris and husband John Norris of Quincy, Ill., and Bobbette (Boss) Smith and husband Scott Smith of Quincy, Ill.; sister-in-law, Diane (Lepper) East of Quincy, Ill.; brother-in-law, David Lepper and wife Rosanne of Western Springs, Ill.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Boss; and mother, Harriet Jane (Knight) Boss. Cremation rites will be accorded and no formal service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date around springtime. Family and friends will be notified. Donations in memory of Jeffrey Ray Boss may be made to or the ASPCA organization. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020