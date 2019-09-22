Herald-Whig Obituaries
Jeffrey Scott Spangler

Jeffrey Scott Spangler Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Spangler, 67, of Quincy, died at 2:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.

Jeff was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Muskegon, Mich., the son of Stacy and Dorothy "Dottie" Dorkowski Spangler. He married Alesa Ann Huechteman on

Sept. 8, 1978, in Quincy. She survives.

Jeff was a 1970 graduate of Quincy High School and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boys Scouts of America. He received his bachelor's degree in business from Quincy College. Jeff had a 40-year career with Sears, Roebuck and Co., retiring in 2012 as assistant manager of the Sears store in Quincy.

Jeff had an affinity for antique cars and at one time had as many as four "tin dusters." He loved to golf and enjoyed boating and flying RC airplanes. Jeff dabbled in woodworking and absolutely hated gardening.

Whether you saw it as being funny, witty or as being a jokester, Jeff always had a sparkling personality. He knew everyone and remembered their names, even when running into someone from Quincy on a trip to Disney. Above all, Jeff was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and cherishing his grandchildren.

In addition to his love wife, Alesa, survivors include two children, Rhonda (Brennan) Greene of Delavan, Ill., and BJ (Angela) Spangler of Quincy; three grandchildren, Joshua and Elijah Greene and Kolton Spangler; four sisters, Lynn Root, Rhonda Riggs, Cindy Stover and Barb Beacraft; two brothers, Kim Spangler and Todd Spangler; numerous nieces and nephews; and his three beloved dachshunds, Lucy, Bella and Charlie.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Caleb Greene.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
