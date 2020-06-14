|
|
Jerome Donald "Jerry" Wiemelt, 73, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Quincy, the son of Leo D. and Agnes A. (Witsken) Wiemelt. He married Shelley Worthington on April 5, 1974, in Quincy. She survives. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1965 and attended DeVry University in Chicago for one year. Jerry was employed by Heck Novelty as an electronic technician for over 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Sept. 6, 1967, to May 15, 1969. While in the Army, he was an avionic mechanic in radio communication systems for helicopters. Jerry received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jerry loved his family, spending time boating, camping on weekend getaways and dining out. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and AM Vets. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Tanya (Ryan) Moore and Travis Wiemelt, both of Quincy; siblings, Kent "Butch" (Sue) Wiemelt of Quincy, Ronald Wiemelt of Quincy, Leo "Mike" (Jeani) Wiemelt of Arizona, Leanna (Tom) Gilbert of Kansas City, Mo., and Joan Upschulte of Quincy; grandchildren, Abigail Sutton and Reece Harvey; a great-granddaughter, Adara Sutton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barb (Norbert) Veile; grandson, Jason Harvey; and sister-in-law, Pat Wiemelt. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Great River Honor Flight, s or Quincy Humane Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020