Jerome Fredrick "Romie" Kriegshauser, 91, of Edina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina. Romie was born June 18, 1928, in Edina, the son of Fredrick Charles and Sadie Margaret Deveny Kriegshauser. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School through 12 grades, graduating in the Class of 1946. Romie served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Knox County American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. Romie married Dolores Ann "Dottie" Gonnerman on Feb. 26, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina. They owned and operated the tobacco shop "Romie's" in Edina and retired in 1978. In retirement he enjoyed driving for car dealerships and taking local residentss to doctor's appointments, hospital visits and airports. He loved to travel and had visited all 50 state capitals. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Baring and Edina country clubs, where he enjoyed entertaining and taking friends and family on the pontoon boat. Survivors include three daughters, Debbie and her husband, Doug Perrigo, of Novelty, Mo., Libbie and her husband, John Eise, of St. Paul, Mo., and Carol and her husband, Tony Shahan, of Glen Mills, Pa.; six grandchildren, Brad and Teresa Dixson of Franklin, Tenn., Dani and Centron Felder of Webster Groves, Mo., Amy and Tyler Kuehn of Denver, Colo., Daniel and Rachel Eise of Florissant, Mo., Jessica Shahan of Wilmington, Del., and Mackinsey Shahan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; three great-grandchildren, Jace Felder, Stella Dixson and Miller Dixson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Kriegshauser, on May 28, 2014; parents, Fred and Sadie Kriegshauser; a grandson, Brian Joseph Dixson; two brothers, Dan and wife Jackie Kriegshauser and Joe and wife Cecil Kriegshauser; and a nephew, Doug Kriegshauser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, with family present from 3 to 6 p.m. at Doss Funeral Home in Edina. A Christian prayer service will be at 3 p.m. Father Rob Fields will officiate, and music will be provided by Nancy Reardon, and Jim and Kyle Clark. Pallbearers will be Doug Perrigo, John Eise, Tony Shahan, Doug Kelly, David Bugh, Matt Kriegshauser, and Jeff Doss. Honorary pallbearers will be Duane Fountain and Ted Hilgeford. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina. Memorials may be left to Knox County Nursing Home, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Baring Country Club. A memorial may be left at or mailed to Doss Funeral Home 208 N. Fourth St., Edina MO 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019