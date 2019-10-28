|
|
Jerrold Boulware of Canton died Oct. 26, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., a son of Everett L. and Etta F. Hardin Boulware of Canton. He married Delores J. Uhlmeyer on July 16, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He worked at a factory in Keokuk, Iowa, for 28 years and farmed. He enjoyed gardening and mowing the yard, western movies, his kids and grandkids. Survivors include his wife Delores; two children, Daryl (Penny) Boulware and Cheryl (Chris) Findley both of Canton; four grandchildren, Ethen Baker and Shelbie Baker both of St. Louis, Haley Boulware of Springfield, Ill., and Aubry Boulware of Columbia, Mo., a sister, Karen Ellison of Canton, brother-in-law, Gale (Judy) Uhlmeyer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father- and mother-in-law, Leo and Dorothy Uhlmeyer, a sister-in-law Arlene Uhlmeyer and a sister in infancy. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, with Pastor Carolyn Leaver officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of the service. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association or the . Online condolences may be made at www.davis-fh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019