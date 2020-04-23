|
Jerry "Little Jerry" Bryant Jr., 58, of Quincy, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling cremation arrangements. Jerry was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Quincy to Jerry Sr. and Janice (Peters) Bryant. Survivors include his mother, Janice Bryant of Quincy; one daughter, Thera Green (Eric) of Quincy; two grandchildren, Jadyn and Denver; two sisters, Jolene Ruths (Steve "Rudi") of Quincy, and Jill Mettemeyer (Eric) of Leawood, Kan.; three nephews, Max and Yale Mettemeyer and Daxton Allen; one niece, Alyssa Smeltser (Gordon); and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Ralph Sr. and Laura Peters and Alta Kendall. Professionally, Jerry was a printer and master binder at Modern Printer for 34 years alongside owners Don and Grace Garner. During this time, the owner of Royal Printing, Dan Asbury, purchased Modern Printing. Jerry then went on to work side by side with Eric Asbury for the past seven years. Jerry thoroughly loved his profession and enjoyed everyone with whom he worked. Family and friends were very important to Jerry. He enjoyed bowling with his daughter when she was growing up, and he loved to be at the lake during many family trips to the Lake of the Ozarks over the years. Every Tuesday morning was reserved for 7 a.m. breakfasts with his mother, whom he loved more than life itself. Jerry was a jokester, and his sisters often took the brunt of his jokes, but they loved him dearly for it. Friends also were very important to Jerry, and he always enjoyed the times he spent with his best friends at Sixth and J's and Leroy's. Jerry was a participant in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for many years. He also enjoyed his membership time with the Jaycees of Quincy. Recently, Jerry volunteered annually for the Quincy Exchange Club's Gus Macker Tournament. He also enjoyed playing pool, grilling out, and following St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Most of all, Jerry was a good friend, well-liked, and loved spending time with his family, especially his nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020