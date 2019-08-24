|
Jerry D. Weese, 78, of Golden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home. Jerry was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Adams County, the son of Richard and Wilma Coats. He married Sharon K. (Walker) on Aug 8, 1958, in St. Joseph, Mo., and she survives. Jerry began working in construction at age 14, trained by his father, who was a carpenter. In 1957 he began working for Thomas Construction as an apprentice carpenter. By 1960 he was a carpenter foreman and became job superintendent in 1965. His projects included the University Student Union building in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and the Science Building at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. He also was superintendent on Quincy Senior High School, the Nursing Care Building at the Illinois Veterans Home and an addition to Blessing Hospital, all in Quincy. He was field superintendent for Galesburg Construction from 1974 to 1984, traveling all over the country. He supervised work in Wyoming, Colorado and all over the Chicago area. In 1984, Jerry founded J&D Weese Construction, building new homes and remodeling many in the tri-county area. He retired in 2014 after 30 years in business with his sons, David, Douglas and Darren. Jerry was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. According to his family he was "king" of the grill. In addition to his wife, survivors include five children, Dan Weese and his partner, Timm Harrison, David (Debbie) Weese, Debbie (Mike) Roberts, Douglas (Lynette) Weese, and Darren Weese and his partner, Lisa Wiskersen; 15 grandchildren, Andy (Trisha) Weese, Jeff Weese and his partner, Leann Moore, Beth (Reed) Martin, Josh (Sara) Beck, Jeremy (Courtney) Beck, James Beck and his partner, Kayla Flesner, Jessi Lohmeyer and her partner, Zach Atwater, Ian (Lindsey) Clouier, Ashley ( Joel) Kessler, Josie (Kasey) Monroe, Douglas and Ciarra Weese, Jackson Weese, Brandie Taylor and Kimmie Knudsen; 27 great-grandchildren with two more expected in a few months; many nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Bealord, Amy, Donnie and Raymond; one sister, Margaret Zuptich; and one grandson, Jonathan Beck. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Hunter Funeral Home in Golden with Pastor Jerry Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Golden Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Blessing Foundation for Hospice, ALS Foundation or First Baptist Church in Plymouth. You are invited to share memories of Jerry and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019