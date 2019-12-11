|
|
QUINCY -- Jerry E. Schmitt, 63, of Quincy, died at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Timber Point Health Care Center. Jerry was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Robert L. and Wilma B. Wood Schmitt. He was a graduate of St. Boniface grade school and Quincy Senior High School. Following high school, Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1974 until 1978 where he was an engineman, working on engines, turbines, and gunboats. He became a certified auto mechanic in 1981 and was certified as a Master Mechanic in 1996. He was employed at Goodyear and at the Buick/Pontiac dealership until he became owner and operator of Schmitt's Auto repair. He was a certified Ford and General Motors mechanic. Survivors include his sister, Shirley (Mike) Moore of Quincy, Ill.; three nieces, Michelle (Gary) Sheppard of Quincy, Tina (Ben) Powell of Mendon, Ill., and Stacy Schmitt of Quincy; and 11 great nieces and nephews, Nicole, Amber, Lace, Riley, Mackenzie, Jared, Teaira, Ciara, Kiyah, Chelsea and Logan. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Anthony Schmitt and Robert L. Schmitt, Jr. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Father Tom Donovan officiating. Burial: Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Ill., with full military rites by American Legion Post #37 Honor Guard. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials: American Diabetes Association. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019