Jerry Fred Shultz, 79, of rural Rutledge, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1939, to George Lionell and Ethel Davis Heminger Shultz in Iowa. He married Patricia Lee Dodd on Dec. 18, 1960, in Edina, Mo. She survives. Jerry graduated from Knox City High School in 1957. He was engaged in farming all his life in the Colony area. Jerry also was employed with Hardy's construction in Shelby County for several years. Jerry loved farming and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Pat Shultz or Rutledge, survivors include three children, Jerry W. (Judy) Shultz of Rutledge, Bryon D. Shultz of LaBelle and Kelly L. (Bobby) Strange of Rutledge; eight grandchildren, Jordan Shultz and friend Kayla Sallee, Jessica Shultz and friend Brandon Preston, Caleb (Santana) Shultz, Andrew Shultz and friend Amanda Harris, Elisha Shultz, Olivia (Chris) Trujillo, Olexes Strange and Isabella Strange; 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kennedy, Bentlee, Kylie, Stella, Elias Shultz, Renzo, Raonii, Emilio Trujillo, Keely Shultz and Jace Riggenbauch and one great-grandchild on the way; a brother-in-law, Robert Dodd of Kansas City; several nieces and nephews, including a niece Reta (Joe) Grant of Canton; and several cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Stacey Lewis and Ronald Eugene Shultz; a brother, Lionell Hubert Shultz; and a sister, Georgia Mae Shultz. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Edina, with the Rev. Mike Wilson conducting. Musical selections will be "Just a Closer Walk With Thee" and "How Great Thou Art." Pallbearers will be Andrew Shultz, Bobby Strange, Jordan Shultz, Caleb Shultz, Chris Trujillo and Brandon Preston. Honorary pallbearers will be Elmer Parrish, Kenny Jansen and Clayton Hustead. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537. ARRANGEMENTS: Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hudsonrimerfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019