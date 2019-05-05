Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-2233
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Shultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Fred Shultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Fred Shultz Obituary
Jerry Fred Shultz, 79, of rural Rutledge, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born Nov. 16, 1939, to George Lionell and Ethel Davis Heminger Shultz in Iowa. He married Patricia Lee Dodd on Dec. 18, 1960, in Edina, Mo. She survives.

Jerry graduated from Knox City High School in 1957. He was engaged in farming all his life in the Colony area. Jerry also was employed with Hardy's construction in Shelby County for several years. Jerry loved farming and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Pat Shultz or Rutledge, survivors include three children, Jerry W. (Judy) Shultz of Rutledge, Bryon D. Shultz of LaBelle and Kelly L. (Bobby) Strange of Rutledge; eight grandchildren, Jordan Shultz and friend Kayla Sallee, Jessica Shultz and friend Brandon Preston, Caleb (Santana) Shultz, Andrew Shultz and friend Amanda Harris, Elisha Shultz, Olivia (Chris) Trujillo, Olexes Strange and Isabella Strange; 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kennedy, Bentlee, Kylie, Stella, Elias Shultz, Renzo, Raonii, Emilio Trujillo, Keely Shultz and Jace Riggenbauch and one great-grandchild on the way; a brother-in-law, Robert Dodd of Kansas City; several nieces and nephews, including a niece Reta (Joe) Grant of Canton; and several cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Stacey Lewis and Ronald Eugene Shultz; a brother, Lionell Hubert Shultz; and a sister, Georgia Mae Shultz.

SERVICES: 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Edina, with the Rev. Mike Wilson conducting. Musical selections will be "Just a Closer Walk With Thee" and "How Great Thou Art." Pallbearers will be Andrew Shultz, Bobby Strange, Jordan Shultz, Caleb Shultz, Chris Trujillo and Brandon Preston. Honorary pallbearers will be Elmer Parrish, Kenny Jansen and Clayton Hustead.

VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: hudsonrimerfh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now