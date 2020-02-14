|
Jerry L. Motley, 77, of Barry, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born July 27, 1942, to Woodrow and Della (Ator) Motley in St. Charles, Mo. Jerry married Ruth Ann Tittsworth on July 19, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in El Dara, Ill., and she survives. Jerry graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1960 and went on to Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, where he received his mechanical certification. He was employed as a mechanic in Hull, Ill., and Hannibal, Mo. He lived and worked on the family farm until his retirement in 1995. Jerry continued working on the Sny Levee Drainage District for a few years until his health no longer allowed him to work. Jerry was a member of the El Dara Masonic Lodge and past member of the Pike County Farm Bureau. He also was a member of the El Dara Methodist Church until its closing and went on to attend Atlas Church and House of Prayer Kinderhook. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing at the Pittsfield Raceway and always loved working on cars, and especially driving them. Jerry was a die-hard Cardinals fan and always made sure he had the new schedule every year. He enjoyed the outdoors as well as hunting small game and deer. Jerry was an avid historian and loved learning about history. He was a very determined and outspoken man who was faithful to his family. He especially loved joking with his grandchildren and playing checkers with them. In addition to his wife, Ruth Ann, survivors include a son, David Lee (Kim) Motley of Barry; daughter, Mary Elaine (Alan) Nigg of Springfield, Mich.; grandchildren, Ryan Motley of Carbondale, Ill., Rachel Motley of Barry, Jacob Nigg of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgan Nigg of Springfield, Mich.; brother, Stanley (Betty) Motley of Wildwood, Mo.; brother-in-law, Wayne (Ella) Tittsworth of Pittsfield, Ill.; niece, Lisa Gard of Columbia, Mo.; Rhonda Moran of Phoenix, Ariz., a special cousin who lived with Jerry and Stanley throughout their childhood; and several other nieces and nephews and special cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandchild in infancy; nephew, Steven Richard Motley; and brother-in-law, Fred Evon Tittsworth. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Interment will follow in Taylor Martin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel. Memorials are suggested to Pike County Cancer Group or House of Prayer Kinderhook. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
