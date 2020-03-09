Home

Davis Funeral Home - La Grange
506 Monroe Street
La Grange, MO 63448
(573) 655-4507
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
LaGrange, MO
Jerry Lee Hadfield Obituary
Jerry Lee Hadfield, 80, of LaGrange died March 5, 2020, at Sunset Home.

Jerry was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Canton, Mo., a son of Raymond and Nina Irene Lee Hadfield. He married Judy Kay Wolfmeyer in LaGrange on Oct. 16, 1965. She survives.

He was a member and former trustee of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange. Jerry had worked at Motorola, Colt and Master Tank in Quincy and retired from the LaGrange Foundry. He was a member and had served as the treasurer of the local AFL-CIO union. Jerry was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a military policeman and was also a former member of the auxiliary police in LaGrange.

Survivors include his wife, Judy of LaGrange; two daughters, Dawn (Frank) Mayfield of Payson, Ill., and Dana Hadfield Moran of Cincinnati; two sisters, Barbara Jean Brown of Quincy, Ill., and Joyce Graves of Palmyra, Mo., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the or to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
