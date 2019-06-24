QUINCY -- Jerry Lee Hainline Jr., 50, of Quincy, passed away at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Jan. 8, 1969, in Quincy, Jerry Lee was the son of Jerry Lee and Karen Walker Hainline Sr. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry Lee enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and on his truck and fixing whatever needed repair. He also had an artistic side and loved to draw pictures. Jerry Lee loved his family and the time he shared with his nieces and nephews. Jerry Lee was employed at Personal Touch Lawn Care for nine years and most recently helped at Peter's Greenhouse. Survivors include his parents, Jerry Lee and Karen Hainline Sr. of Quincy; maternal grandparents, Ken and Betty Walker of Quincy; two sisters, Tina (Terry) Peters and Tammy (Troy) Stapp both of Quincy; nieces and nephews, Terry (Holly) Peters Jr., Steven (Melissa) Baker, Nicole Middendorf, Josh Slater, Trenton Barry, Brandy (Larry) Wright, Troy Stapp Jr., Shawn Stapp and Brandon (Rayna) Boden; and many loving aunts, uncles, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Jerry Lee was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorothy Hainline; and numerous aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Geisendorfer officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary