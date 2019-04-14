Jerry Wayne Hurst, 74, of Palmyra, formerly of Maywood, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. He was born May 22, 1944, to Clarence Gaines and Ruby Irene Leach Hurst in Maywood. He married Marjorie Gayle McFarland on Dec. 12, 1970, at United Methodist Church in Palmyra. She survives. Jerry attended Ewing High School. Professionally, Jerry served three years in the U.S. Army in the 44th Engineer Battalion, Camp Carroll, in South Korea. He received an honorable discharge as a sergeant E-5 in 1968. Jerry received special recognition in Korea as part of a four-man flag corps, carrying the flag for parades, special occasions and pass in review for the 44th Engineer Battalion. He came home and worked as a machinist for Electric Wheel in Quincy, Ill., and as a supervisor for 131?2 years. Jerry then started his own business as a general contractor for 11 years before he retired in 1998. Jerry was a member of American Legion Boots-Dickson Post 174 and Palmyra Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also was an attending member of United Methodist Church of Palmyra. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Kristy Kay Bross (Greg) and Susan Renee Ragar (Troy), both of Palmyra; a brother, Richard Hurst of Quincy; a sister, Patty (Susie) Stierlin of Quincy; sister-in-laws, the Rev. Helen McFarland of Salsbury, Mo., and Karen McFarland of Palmyra; grandchildren, Christopher Janes, Dalton Janes, J.C. Bross, Sophia Ragar, Weston Ragar and Hadley Ragar; two great-grandchildren, Declan Janes and Juvia Janes; eight nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Hurst; brothers, Robert and Marvin Hurst; sisters, Mary Lepper and Leota Fern Hurst; in-laws, Claude and Virginia McFarland; brother-in-law, Perry Stierlin; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hurst; and nephew, Randy Stierlin. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, with the Revs. Eric Anderson and Helen McFarland conducting. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Boots-Dickson Post 174 will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Bross, Troy Ragar, J.C. Bross, Christopher Janes, Dalton Janes and John Drebes. Honorary pallbearers will be Sophia Ragar, Weston Ragar, Hadley Ragar, Annette Ragar, Charlie Bross, Carrie McKinney, Randy Crabill, Jim Lovelace, Kenny Peters and John Hobbs. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: American Legion Boots-Dickson Post 174 or the Flower Child ( ). ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary