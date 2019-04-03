QUINCY -- Jess Young Jr., 89, of Quincy, died at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Sept. 2, 1929, to Jess and Marie Catherine Gibson Young Sr. in Quincy. He married Mildred McPheeters on Nov. 7, 1949, in Quincy. She preceded him in death. Jess was employed as an electrician at Supreme Electric through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local for many years. He retired in 1985. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved feeding the birds in his yard. He enjoyed going to yard and garage sales and collecting glassware. Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Mary Young of Quincy; a son-in-law, Shannon Gilley (Kim) of Quincy; four grandchildren, Michelle Butler (Michael), Thomas "Chuck" Young (Leanne), Angel Voss and Tiffany Turner; 10 great-grandchildren, Joshua Webb, Ashley Taber, Megan Eyler, Desire Turner, Taylor Young, Sydney Hamann, Tanner Eyler, Logan Young, Madeline Butler and Quenton Lohmeyer; three great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; two sisters, Delores Cormier of New Hampshire and Dorothy Hinkle of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews, including Sandy McKenna (Tom) of Quincy. In addition to his wife, Millie, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Young; a daughter, Sharon Young-Gilley; a brother, Charles Young; and two sisters, Ann Rowe and Ida Ahern. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home and at 11:30 a.m. in Greenmount Cemetery, with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. Jess was cremated. VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary