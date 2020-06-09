|
Jesse Jean Mitchell, 44, of O'Fallon, Mo., passed away on June 5, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Jesse was born March 30, 1976, in Quincy. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer Mitchell nee Wells of O'Fallon, Missouri. He is survived by his mother Chris Kelly; daughter, Paige (Fiancé Nathan) Mitchell; stepson, Cody Strawman; two sisters, Michelle (Joe) Hocking, Nicole Kelly; three brothers, Chad Kelly, Billy (Stephanie) Kramer, Anthony Kramer; two grandmothers, Karola Faulconer, Mary Lou Mitchell; grandchildren, Elora and Nolan; He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Mitchell, stepson, Daniel Strawman, grandfather, Richard Norman Jeffers, grandfather, William Kenneth Mitchell. Jesse was with Jennifer for 12 wonderful years and married for 9 of them. His family and friends meant the world to him. He enjoyed entertaining at his pool. Jesse was an avid animal lover and greatly loved his dogs, Lily, Macy and Duke. He rescued several animals as well. Jesse had a love of cars. Jesse gave the best bear hugs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Mo. Services will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2020