Jessie A. Bingaman, 105, of 2130 Harrison, Quincy, formerly of rural Barry, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. Jessie was born Nov. 11, 1914, in Fall Creek Township to Charles and Nancy Schnellbecher Ruby. She married Abraham Lincoln "A.L." Bingaman on Feb. 14, 1936, by Mr. Bingaman's father, the Rev. I.W. Bingaman, in Quincy. Her husband preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1989. Mrs. Bingaman was a 1932 graduate of Payson-Seymour High School. She was instrumental in starting the hot lunch program as head cook in the late 1950s for the Payson school district. She was an active member of the former Akers Chapel Christian Church of Plainville, Ill., where she was a longtime teacher of the adult Sunday school class and vacation Bible school. She was a kind, friendly lady to everyone she met, and was quite vocal in sharing her Christianity and political beliefs with all. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Smith of Quincy; one son, Dan Bingaman (Janet) of rural Barry; five grandchildren, Cathy Beasley (Kim) of Plainville, Brad Smith (Cindy) of Plainville, Shelly Neisen (Dion) of Camp Point, Brenda Wietholder of Payson and Dusty Bingaman (Becky) of rural Barry; 16 great-grandchildren, Josh Cook of Plainville, Nina Cook of San Ramon, Calif., Jordan Cook (Nicole) of Payson, Lindsay Kamphaus (Michael) of Payson, Lincoln Smith (Chloe Jones) of Quincy, Ashley Winters (John) of Decatur, Allison Smith (Jake Voss) of Fowler, Monte Wietholder (Catherine Cramer) of Quincy, Coltan Wietholder of Plainville, Hannah and Madison Bingaman of Barry, Cody Waterkoette (Morgan) of Camp Point, Wyatt Waterkoette of Mount Pulaski, Jessi-Lynn Liesen (Andrew), and Sierra Nance (Randall) and Hayden Neisen of Camp Point; 16 great-great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cayden, Camron, Courtney, Caleigh, and Colten Cook, Elliana and Viviana Kamphaus, Paislee and Kylen Cook, Hadley and Grant Waterkoette, Kensi and Garat Liesen, and Chipper and Demi Nance; one stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Tatiana Kamphaus; three nieces, Peggy Kubczak (Jim) of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Barbara Hill (Jim) and Becky Merritt of Waterloo, Iowa; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; and her closest friend of many years, Rosalea Babcock. In addition to her husband, Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Elmo "Bud" Ruby (Mary) and Charles Ruby (Betty); a beloved son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank Jessie's caregivers in recent years, including Karen, Francie, Anita and Tammy, and currently Carol, Jammie, Amy, Linda and Kelli, for the loving and excellent care she received from them that allowed her to remain in her cottage at Good Samaritan Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Smith, Dusty Bingaman, Josh Cook, Jordan Cook, Lincoln Smith, Monte Wietholder and Coltan Wietholder. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Park Christian Church or Payson New Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared, and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020