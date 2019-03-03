Jessie Junior Stone, 86, of rural Ewing, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was born May 23, 1932 in Greensburg to William Jess and Martha Ann Forquer Stone. He married Betty L. Noble on March 17, 1951, in Philadelphia, Mo. She survives Junior was a member of First Baptist Church of Lewistown and Machinist Union 822 in Quincy, Ill. He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, Bob Cater Construction Co. of Kahoka, Mo., and Gardner Denver of Quincy. He also ran B & J Wood Crafts from 1989 to 2003. After retiring in 2004, he and Betty moved to the family farm east of Steffenville, Mo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with family. In addition to his wife, Betty L. Stone, survivors include a son, Philip (Diane) Stone of Ewing; a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Stone of Ewing; four grandchildren, David Jason (Amanda) Stone of Ewing, Shelly (Andrew) Kraemer of Quincy, Ryan (Autumn) Stone of Ewing and Shannon (Doug) Lewis of Quincy; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner and Tucker Stone, Nathan and Mathew Kraemer, Blake and Brody Stone, Kason Stone and Kyree Lewis; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Dannica and Nikki Lewis; and nieces, Linda Gower of Canton, Mo., and Sheila (Darryl) Bealmer of Atlanta, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Lyle Stone; and a sister, Anna Mae Burford. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at First Baptist Church of Lewistown, with the Rev. Ted Middleton conducting. Burial will be in Lewistown Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the church. MEMORIALS: Lewistown Cemetery Association or First Baptist Church of Lewistown. ARRANGEMENTS: Arnold's Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary