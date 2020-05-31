Jessie M. Knuffman, 69, of Quincy, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born April 26, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Shelby and Mary (Finley) Gamble. She married Kenneth Knuffman on March 17, 1979. He preceded her in death July 4, 1995. Jessie was a 1969 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She was of the Christian faith. Jessie loved her family and spent as much time with them as possible. She was always the life of the party and never missed the opportunity to join in on Family Game Time. Her family always looked forward to her unique gifts, almost as much as she enjoyed giving them. If you ever needed a gadget, Jessie probably had it. Holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas, were her most favorite times to decorate and host get-togethers with family and friends. You could always count on her decorations to be over the top, but in her mind, there was no such thing as "too much." Jessie was always up for a trip with her family to Panama City Beach, Fla., where she would also meet up with her Bestie Linda to share salad and fruit. Jessie was spoiled rotten by her loving fiance, John. The two of them loved spending their time traveling, dining out, watching and naming their feathered friends and binge-watching TV. Their fur baby, Sam Pita, was always there to comfort and entertain her. Jessie also took joy in exercising and leading her "Pool Pals" in the Hokey Pokey and celebrating the groups' birthdays. She also looked forward to the monthly dinners and laughs and reminiscing with the Class of 69er's group! Her fun spirit and infectious laugh will be missed and remembered by all who were blessed enough to know her. Survivors include her children, Tammy Carman (Karl), Todd Wemhoener (Missy), Robert Knuffman, Christina Vonderheide (Kent) and Rebecca Knuffman; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Knuffman; grandchildren, Lindsay Carman (Sullivan Vose), Nicole Carman (Alec Shoot), Katie Wemhoener, Nicholas Knuffman (Ben Brewer), Nathan Knuffman (Carman Comerford), Brooke VonJensen (Tyler) and Kelsey Vonderheide; a sister, Susan Arrowsmith; her fiance, John Frohn; John's children, John Frohn II (Dana) and Matthew Frohn (Valerie); John's grandchildren, Madison Frohn, Morgan Frohn, Liya Frohn and Hayden Frohn; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended families. A private immediate family viewing will be Sunday, May 31. A celebration of Jessie's life will take place at a later date once gathering restrictions are lifted. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation Heart and Vascular Center Fund or Good Samaritan Home Aquatic Center, in memory of Jessie Knuffman, Pool Pal. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Herald-Whig from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.