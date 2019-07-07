Jill Richmiller, 69, of Quincy, died at 10:59 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Jill was born Sept. 7, 1949, in Jacksonville, Ill., a daughter of Harry and Geraldine Clark Wombles. She married Terry Richmiller on Sept. 2, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nev. He survives. Jill was a 1967 graduate of Jacksonville High School and attended Quincy Beauty Academy. Jill was a career cosmetologist for 45 years. In addition to operating her own salon, she had been employed by several salons, which included Trends. In her spare time, Jill loved to read. In addition to her husband, survivors include three stepchildren, Nicole Richmiller of Golden, Ill., Adam Richmiller of Quincy and Kristi (Jerry) Cookson of Quincy; 12 grandchildren, Tyler Richmiller, Andrew Shake, Keagan Thomas, Maddie Cookson, Corbyn Cookson, Carter Cookson, Brianna Wingerter, Chance Richmiller, Kaylie Richmiller, Taylor Freeman, Calvin Cookson and Kobi Cookson; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Michelle (Kevin) Hollensteiner of Quincy; her niece, Ashley (Tanner) Meyer; her nephew, Adam (Jessica) Hollensteiner; and her beloved dog, Max. Jill was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Collin Shake. Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019