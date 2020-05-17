Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Jim M. "Mickey" Vollrath

Jim M. "Mickey" Vollrath Obituary
Jim M. "Mickey" Vollrath, age 74, of Payson, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 6, 1945, in La Prairie, the son of James and Virginia (Duden) Vollrath.

He was a machinist for years for Pabst Brewing Co.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was of the Lutheran faith. Jim was a 50-year member of the American Legion. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed wintering in Lake Havasu, Ariz., with Donna Schutte, his significant other of many years. Jim was a father and grandfather figure to Donna's family as well.

In addition to Donna Schutte, survivors include three children, Lisa Mangold Kosmoski (Tyler) of Green Bay, Wis., Michelle Hubble (Keith) of Peoria, Ill., and John Vollrath (Gayle) also of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Mangold, John Mangold (Emily), Aleena Mangold, Cassandra Hubble, Justin Hubble, Bryce Vollrath and Brody Vollrath; one sister, Janeen Ray (Jimmy); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, the Rev. Ken Mangold.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, no formal services are planned. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support during this time.

Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Great River Honor Flight, Wildlife Prairie Park in Hanna City, Ill., or Lake Havasu Senior Center in Lake Havasu, Ariz.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020
