|
|
Jo Ellen "Josie" Schumann, 83, of Hull, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal Mo. Pastor Tony Loyd will officiate. Burial will be in Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, Ill. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Josie was born April 26, 1937, in Burkburnett, Texas, to Joseph Nelson Nichols and Audie Odessa Mason Nichols. She married Raymond Jerome Schumann on June 20, 1959, in Burkburnett. He preceded her in death June 12, 2010. Survivors include three children, Sherry Wei (Manny) of Effingham, Ill., Jo Gregg (Ed) of Hannibal and Steve Schumann of Quincy, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Liz Banghart (Bob); three grandchildren, Edward Gregg (Aimee), Aimee Wei and Ryan Wei (Kayley); two great-grandchildren, Finneas Gregg and Simeon Gregg; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Josie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Carlton; and a brother, Darrell Nichols. Josie graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Her teaching career began when she taught in a one-room schoolhouse. Josie later taught for more than 30 years, retiring from the West Pike School District. Loving, patient and caring, Josie loved serving the Lord and her family. Reading and going with her husband to his many softball games and to watch him compete in the Senior Olympics in later years were a few of Josie's favorites. A wonderful cook, Josie made the best Texas sheet cake, caramel popcorn cakes and pralines. Josie also enjoyed old country western shows and movies and playing games with her family. Most of all, Josie simply enjoyed spending time with those she loved the most. Josie was raised in the United Methodist Church in Burkburnett. She later joined Hull United Methodist Church when she married and moved to Hull. At Hull United Methodist Church, Josie was a longtime member and the treasurer for the Hull United Methodist Women's Group for many years and also helped organize the annual church bazaar. Memorial contributions may be made to Hull United Methodist Church or Western U.M.Y. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 21 to May 23, 2020