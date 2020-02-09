Herald-Whig Obituaries
Joan A. Broeker, 83, of Quincy, died at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home.

Joan was born March 25, 1936, in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph and Doris Hild Adair. She married John J. Broeker on Sept. 22, 1956, in Quincy. He preceded her in death June 8, 2014.

Joan was a graduate of Quincy High School. She spent her career working as a bookkeeper. Joan was employed by Gardner Denver for 17 years. She then moved to Mercantile Bank, where she remained until her retirement.

Joan was a member of the Grace Whipple Chapter 312 Order of the Eastern Star. She also was involved in the Rainbow Girls as mother adviser.

In her spare time, Joan enjoyed reading. She loved music and enjoyed spending her time singing or playing piano.

She was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Kenneth) Ludwig of Quincy; a granddaughter, Sarah (Trevor) Lamis of Atlanta, Ga.; a grandson, Andrew (Kathryn) Ludwig of Ludwig River, Ore.; two great-grandchildren, Lark Ludwig and Harrison Lamis; a sister, Joyce (Richard) Moore of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Eastern Star rites performed by Grace Whipple Chapter 312 followed by religious services with the Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Grace Whipple Chapter 312 for either the Eastern Star Home in Macon, Mo., or for the Grand Chapter Eastern Star Scholarship.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
