Joan Ale McDonald, 92, of Naples, Fla., and formerly of Quincy, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Joan was born March 19, 1927, in Rushville, Neb., the daughter of Richard and Ethel Jones Ale. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert R. McDonald, on June 22, 1947, in Alliance, Neb., where she was raised. Joan and Bob were fortunate to spend many years traveling the world together before he preceded her in death on March 27, 2015. Joan was a graduate of Alliance High School in Alliance, Neb., and she received her associate's degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. Joan was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. She loved doing volunteer work, especially with the Salvation Army and the Two Rivers Council of Girl Scouts in Quincy. She also was a member of the Atlantis Study Group and the Quincy Country Club. Joan also loved animals, and she loved having visits with the therapy dogs while she resided at the Lutheran Home. Joan had been a member of Church of St. Peter in Quincy. Survivors include a son, Robert R. "Mack" (Mimi) McDonald, Jr. of Troy, Ill.; two daughters, Sarah (David) Nussbaum of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; and Ann (Bob) Miller of Three Forks, Mont.; a grandson, Andrew Nussbaum of Columbia, Mo.; three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Tony) Gragani of Columbia, Mo.; Allison (Marc) Walters of Edwardsville, Ill.; and Christiana (fiancé, Kody Cribb) McDonald of Springfield, Mo.; two great-grandsons: Breck and Maclain Walters of Edwardsville, Ill.; two great-granddaughters: Elliott and Sophia Gragani of Columbia, Mo.; and a niece, Becky (David) Ray of Parker, Colo. In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two infant grandsons, Adam Robert and Christopher Alan Nussbuam; and her brother, Robert Ale. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery, Quincy. Burial: Calvary Cemetery Visitation: There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside service. Memorials: Salvation Army or Quincy Humane Society.