Joan (Greenwell) Bierly, 92, of Shelbina, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Salt River Community Care Center in Shelbina. Joan was born Nov. 18, 1926, the daughter of George Welch and Jessie May (Taylor) Greenwell. She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Bierly on Oct. 1, 1951, in Shelbina. He preceded her in death March 17, 1999. Joan was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Altar Society, charter member of the 49ers, P.E.O and was a leader in starting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors organization in Shelbina. Joan also served as a past president of the Young Democrats, a charter member of the Bethel Colony and Shelby County Historical Society, and was involved with organizing the Shelbina Centennial and Sesquicentennial. Over the years, Joan worked at the Shelbina Bank, starting as a teller and later retiring as vice president of Mercantile Bank. She enjoyed genealogy, 4-H activities, cooking and canning. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Tigers. Survivors include her brother, Hiram Greenwell and wife, Patti, of Shelbina; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Carol Taylor Greenwell. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Shelbina. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, with a rosary prayer at 4:30 p.m. at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina. Memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors or St. Mary's Altar Society.