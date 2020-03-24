|
Joan C. "Jody" Hogge, 89, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Jody was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Quincy, to Ernest and Esther Berglind. She was married to Duane E. Hogge on Sept. 9, 1950, in Quincy. He survives. They would have been celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this September. Other survivors include two sons, Jeff Hogge of Barry, Ill., and Dave Hogge (Martha) of Quincy, Ill.; and three grandchildren, Matthew Hogge, Katie Hogge and Ben Hogge. Jody is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, B. Kenneth Peters; and a daughter in-law, Sue Hogge. Jody was a homemaker. She loved to spend time with her family. Embroidery, spending time with her pet dogs, and simply being there for her family were some of Jody's favorite things. She also enjoyed supporting the Quincy Humane Society in a variety of ways by volunteering over the years. Most of all, Jody loved simply being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished the moments she shared with her family. Jody was a member of the Church of St. Peter in Quincy. The funeral services for Jody are private. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, for close friends and family. The family is being served by O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their current love and support. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020