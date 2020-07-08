|
|
QUINCY -- Joan Ellen Schuessler, 77, of Quincy, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1:20 p.m., in her home. Joan was born July 22, 1942, in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of George and Eleanor Jones Pemberton. She married Jim Schuessler on Oct. 6, 1962, in Ft. Branch, Ind. He survives. Joan was a graduate of Princeton Indiana High School. She received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from Indiana State University and later received her Masters Degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. Over the course of her career, Joan taught in Indiana, Junction City, Kans., and in the Lewis County C1 schools. She also taught at Washington School and as a substitute teacher in many of the Quincy Public Schools. She also taught GED courses and life coaching through John Wood Community College. Joan was very active at Quincy Faith Church where she was involved with mission trips to China, Israel, Mexico, and at Mardi Gras. Joan loved to sew, craft, and enjoyed gardening. She was always active. Joan was also a national member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors in addition to her husband include three children, Julie (Douglas) Carter of St. Augustine, Fla., John Schuessler of Quincy, and James Schuessler of Ft. Madison, Iowa; three grandchildren, Sophia Lalene of Norfolk, Va., Aaron Williams of College Station, Pa., and Vance Schuessler of Fort Madison, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Leon and Leola; three sisters-in-law, Mildred Miller, Wilma Reibold, and Evelyn Graper; two brothers-in-law, Robert and James Edward Schuessler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Jeanette Schuessler and a daughter in infancy; a brother, George D. Pemberton; a brother-in-law, Arthur; and a sister-in-law, Marcella. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Danny Schluckebier officiating. To attend Joan's service remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 10, 2020, at using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/58502217 Burial will be in Burton Cemetery, Burton, Ill. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Faith Community Churches International/Annetta Torre (FCCI/Annetta Torre) or Quincy Faith Church or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 8 to July 10, 2020