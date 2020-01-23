|
Joan Elizabeth "Wendy" Sudbury-Holtschlag, 53, of Auburn, Mich., was able to find peace after a 10-year-long battle with breast cancer. She entered into heaven's gates early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Rochelle, Ill., on Oct. 6, 1966, to her loving parents, Robert and Susan Sudbury. She attended Payson Seymour High School in Payson, Ill., where she excelled at school and was elected valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed involvement in extracurricular activities including cheerleading, National Honor Society, Student Council and musical arts such as band. During high school Joan met Thomas Holtschlag, the love of her life. Thomas and Joan were married on June 4, 1988. Joan attended Illinois State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. Her "get-it-done" attitude allowed her to excel in the corporate work environment. She was rightfully proud of the work she did and most recently held a position working for the Clorox Co. A loving mother, wife, co-worker and friend, Joan had a charisma and spirit that would light up a room. Most remember Joan as a sweet and selfless soul. She loved to travel with her family, and she enjoyed camping, going on cruises and attending country music concerts. Above all, Joan's biggest accomplishment in life were her children, Zach (25), Autumn (22) and Caleb (20). Survivors include her children, Zach (MacKenzie), Caleb (Ana), and Autumn; her husband, Tom; parents, Robert and Susan; sister, Dawn; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Bogey, Ollie and Lily. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with prayer and celebration of Joan's life at 6:30 p.m., at Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Home, 312 W. Midland Road, Auburn, Mich. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Catherine of Siena/St. Vincent DePaul Church, 2956 E. North Union Road, Bay City, Mich. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish in care of the Joan Holtschlag Memorial. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
