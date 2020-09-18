|
Joan M. Frey, 91, of Sunset Home, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the home. Joan was born Sept. 19, 1928, the only child of the late Gerald P. and Ada Omer Frey. Joan attended Liberty schools, graduating from Liberty High School in 1946. This was followed by two years at Carthage College, graduating with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Millikan University in 1950. Graduate courses were taken at Teachers College Columbia University in New York City and a Master of Arts in Music Education was received in 1956. Certification as a Librarian and Media Specialist was gained by later courses at Quincy College and Western Illinois University at Macomb. Teaching assignments were in Blue Mound, Hillsboro and Springfield, Ill., Ladue District in St. Louis, Mo., Edgewood District in San Antonio, Texas, twenty-eight years teaching children of the American military in overseas locations and working as a music substitute for the Quincy Public Schools. Miss Frey was a founding member of the Liberty Community Historical Society. While overseas she pursued research of the Xander, Frey, Uhland, Omer, McGirr and Hofmeister families. Joan was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Liberty. She served as substitute organist for a number of years. She was past president of the Adams County Church Women United and past secretary of the Adams County Women's Christian Temperance Union. Joan was also a member of the Quincy Symphony Chorus for many years. Survivors include first cousins, Dr. Roger Hofmeister of Columbia, Mo., Jon and David Rakers of Quincy, Mary Rakers Colvin of Florissant, Mo., Guy R. Omer of New Port Richey, Fla., and Henry Lewis Omer of Tampa, Fla. There are additional cousins associated with pioneer families who settled Adams County in Liberty and Camp Point areas. Miss Frey was preceded in death by aunts, Frieda Frey Hofmeister, Florence Garner Omer and Georgia Omer Rakers; uncles, James Omer and Henry Clay Omer, Jr.; and cousins, Doris Hofmeister Sanders and Donald Rakers. Inurnment services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Xander Cemetery in Liberty, Ill. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. If you plan on attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Xander Cemetery or Zion Lutheran Church. Services are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2020