|
|
Joan M. Vonderheide, age 85, of Fowler, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born April 22, 1934, in Quincy, the daughter of Art and Freida (Maas) Westhaus. She married Roy Vonderheide at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sept. 17, 1960. He survives. Joan was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Joan loved her gardening and her flowers. She also greatly enjoyed country music. She became an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan later in life. In addition to her husband Roy, survivors include four children, Greg Vonderheide of Fowler, Cheryl Shultz of Staunton, Cathy Hultz and her husband, Ron, of Quincy, and Peggy Pulliam and her husband, Brian, of Chesterfield, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Amber Shultz, Brandt Shultz, Brooke Hultz, Zachary Hultz, Nicholas Hultz, Joshua Pulliam, Madison Pulliam and Megan Pulliam; siblings, Ronnie Westhaus, Arlene Goehl, and Jerry Westhaus and his wife, Cheryl; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services are private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to Roy or the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested be made to a local food pantry of the donor's choice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020