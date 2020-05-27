|
Joan Ruth Curtis, 90, of Quincy passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 25, 2020, in her home. Joan was born in Hannibal, Mo., on Jan. 11, 1930, to Joseph and Florence (Merten) Frese. She was married to Gene Curtis on Jan. 31, 1951. He preceded her in death in November 1999. Joan loved her Catholic faith and was member of St. Peters Catholic Church. She loved reading and always had a large collection of books; she was always swapping books with friends. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She thoroughly enjoyed playing cards in many different social settings. Her biggest enjoyment was meeting socially with her Friday night group. For many years she enjoyed playing golf and traveling with her late husband. She enjoyed working part time at Sears for 20 years. She was a loving and devoted mother and doting grandmother. Survivors are her children Christine Shaw (Joel) and Carol Roberts (Dan); a daughter-in-law: Brenda Shackleford; Her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Her sister Florence Lampton; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gene, a son James Curtis, her parents, a brother and a sister. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care she received from Safe Haven Hospice and Care Link. A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. In memory of Joan, a donation may be made to the Haiti Mission of St. Peter Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 27 to May 29, 2020